Self-described ‘Incel’ is arrested ahead of a planned shooting at a college for women.

Authorities recently detained and charged a self-described “incel” after learning that he was preparing a mass shooting directed exclusively at female college students.

The man was identified as Tres Genco, 21, of Hillsboro, Ohio, according to a news statement from U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel’s office in the Southern District of Ohio.

Genco characterized himself as a “incel,” which is short for “involuntary celibate,” according to the press release.

“The Incel movement is an online community made up mostly of men who are enraged by women. Incels encourage violence because they believe women unfairly refuse them the sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled, according to Patel’s office.

Investigators learned Genco frequented “a famous Incel website” from July 2019 to March 2020, where he used multiple different profiles and posted frequently, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the charging statement filed against Genco, he compared his own “very powerful conduct” to that of popular Incel Elliot Rodger, who killed six people outside a University of California, Santa Barbara sorority home in 2014. According to the news release, Genco also allegedly indicated in one post that he planned to attack “some foids”—the Incel acronym for women—with a water gun packed with orange juice, which Rodger did prior to his 2014 attack.

Rodger’s messages on a forum were uncovered after he killed six people in 2014, according to the New York Times, including one where he wrote, “One day incels will realize their actual strength and numbers, and will destroy this oppressive feminist society.”

In addition to the several articles on the Incel website, Genco allegedly composed a manifesto in which he wrote about killing women “out of anger, envy, and revenge,” according to the district attorney’s office. Investigators also found a note reportedly written by Genco, in which he stated that he “hoped to ‘aim large’ for a murder total of 3,000 people with a reference to the same day as Elliot Rodger’s attack, and intended to undergo military training.”

Genco allegedly searched online for “sororities and a university in Ohio” on the same day he allegedly authored the manifesto, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the press release, Genco allegedly purchased in 2019. This is a condensed version of the information.