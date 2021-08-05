‘See you soon, Idiots,’ says the narrator. A 13-foot skeleton is used by a man to send a message to unvaccinated people.

A man in North Carolina is delivering a strong message to his neighbors and passers-by by erecting a huge skeleton and tombstones in his yard to emphasize the coronavirus pandemic’s sad reality.

Jesse Jones, who has lived at his current residence in Raleigh for 14 years, has turned his love of elaborate Halloween decorations into a warning to people who are still unvaccinated despite the fact that new diseases are on the rise in his state, according to television station WRAL. He erected a 13-foot skeleton with the threatening statement, “Not vaccinated, see you soon stupid.”

Jones told the broadcaster that he thinks his odd decorations may persuade someone to take the vaccine. He is devastated because his 90-year-old mother-in-law died of COVID-19. He also believes that his solemn yard display will help to dispel some of the widespread misunderstanding regarding the coronavirus and immunizations.

Jones told Raleigh’s The News & Observer this week, “It’s because of all this disinformation, and people are selfish.”

”Perhaps one or two people can be vaccinated.”

No, Halloween hasn’t arrived early this year. If you strolled down Raleigh’s Oakwood Avenue, however, you might believe it has. With his yard display, Jesse Jones hopes to persuade at least one person to get vaccinated. https://t.co/JqcKjvyO9V pic.twitter.com/ZrKKgkJGTf https://t.co/JqcKjvyO9V

— August 5, 2021, WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc)

He’s erected a series of tombstones that accuse right-wing media and former President Donald Trump for spreading false information about the pandemic. “I got my news from Fox,” one tombstone reads, while another says, “I listened to Trump.”

According to WRAL, Jones hopes that the exhibit would encourage people to listen to trustworthy sources of information such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health experts.

According to The News & Observer, other tombstones in the lawn exhibit read, “Shouldn’t have tried the bleach” and “My Dr. is on YouTube.”

According to a New York Times tracker, nearly 63 percent of adult citizens in North Carolina had received at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination as of Thursday. About 54% of people have had both vaccinations. A total of 52 percent of the state’s population has received one dose, while 44 percent have received both.

Three $1 bills have been distributed in North Carolina. This is a condensed version of the information.