SEC Delays Bitcoin Exchange Fund Approval; Gas Prices Continue to Rise

CryptoCorner

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed the conclusion of its investigation into SkyBridge Capital’s application for a Bitcoin exchange traded fund until late August.

SkyBridge Capital, a $7 billion alternative investment company led by Anthony Scaramucci, filed an application on May 6 to start trading the First Trust Bitcoin ETF Trust and hoped for approval within the 45-day review period.

In a letter posted on the SEC’s website, Assistant Secretary J. Matthew DeLesDernier said, “The Commission thinks that it is appropriate to designate a longer timeframe within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has ample time to evaluate… the comments received.” “Accordingly, the Commission sets August 25, 2021, as the deadline by which it will either accept or disapprove the proposed rule change, or start procedures to determine whether to disapprove it.”

The proposed ETF would allow individual investors to invest in Bitcoin without actually owning the cryptocurrency. The SEC has been hesitant to approve a Bitcoin ETF thus far, and some predict that it will not do so because the cryptocurrency is too volatile.

However, Bitcoin’s popularity has not waned.

The nation’s central bank, the Federal Reserve, has kept interest rates low to aid recovery as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 shutdown. Small savers have being crushed by low interest rates. In most circumstances, a commercial bank’s savings account does not keep up with inflation.

Bonds are safe, but they have poor yields.

The Federal Reserve has created massive billowy clouds of money, and rising government expenditure has fueled inflation fears.

As a result, despite its volatility, some investors have resorted to Bitcoin in quest of profits.

When Scaramucci unveiled plans for the EFT in March, Bitcoin was up over 90% for the year. After reaching an all-time high, the cryptocurrency recently dropped roughly half of its value before recovering.

WisdomTree Investments, NYDIG, VanEck, and Valkyrie Digital Assets have all expressed interest in launching a Bitcoin ETF.

However, because to the cryptocurrency’s dramatic price volatility, lack of oversight, and potential for market manipulation, the SEC has been hesitant to approve Bitcoin ETFs thus far.

On the other hand, the Toronto Stock Exchange has two Bitcoin ETFs. ETFs are being tracked, according to Bloomberg. This is a condensed version of the information.