Seattle Recall Election Results as Votes Are Counted by Kshama Stewart

According to preliminary findings, voters voted narrowly in favor of recalling Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, a socialist.

The Seattle Times reported that in the first tally revealed by officials on Tuesday night, around 53 percent of voters chose to recall Sawant, the council’s longest-serving member.

Additional votes will be tabulated in the coming days since the election is done via mail-in ballot. According to the Times, the original tally reflected around 41% of District 3’s 77,579 registered votes.

Sawant admitted to a small campaign finance violation and paid a fee for it, according to the recall issue on the ballot.

It also mentions her decision in June of last year to invite a mob of racial justice demonstrators into City Hall, which was closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She does not deny that she opened City Hall, but claims that she did so without breaking any laws.

A third accusation accuses her of coordinating a protest march to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s home, despite the fact that Durkan’s home location was protected by a state secrecy rule because of her former work as a federal prosecutor.

Sawant admits to being a member of the march, but denies leading it to Durkan’s residence.

Sawant will be removed from office on December 17 if she is recalled. Until a special election is held in November 2022, the other eight members of the council would appoint a replacement.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.