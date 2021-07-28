Seasonings from McCormick and Frank’s RedHot have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

According to an announcement posted Tuesday on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, McCormick & Company has issued a voluntary recall of four of its seasoning products “due to possible Salmonella contamination.”

Three McCormick products have been recalled, as well as one from McCormick’s Frank’s RedHot brand.

According to the company, no illnesses have been reported as a result of the latest problem.

“FDA brought the potential risk to McCormick’s attention during routine testing. The recall applies to cases that were shipped with the affected date codes, according to the company.

Two McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning items, as well as McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, are among the recalled items.

Consumers were notified, and retailers were instructed to remove the recalled items from stores and distribution centers as soon as possible, as well as “to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption.”

Consumers are encouraged to dispose of the affected products and their containers rather than returning them to the store where they were purchased.

McCormick Consumer Affairs can be reached at 1-800-635-2867 on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET if you need a replacement product or a full refund, or if you have any other questions.

Arrange them in a straight line. What is your position in the rankings? (: @craftandcue) (: @craftandcue) (: @craftandcue pic.twitter.com/K54e0qvA6S

November 13, 2020 — Frank’s RedHot (@FranksRedHot)

What is Salmonella?

The FDA explains salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever known as salmonellosis.

It can be spread by food handlers who don’t wash their hands and/or the surfaces and tools used between food preparation steps and when people eat raw or undercooked foods.

The bacteria can also be transmitted from animals to humans. Those who have direct contact with certain animals, including poultry and reptiles, can spread salmonella from the animals if they do not properly wash their hands before handling food. Pets who consume food contaminated with salmonella can also spread the bacteria, the FDA says.

Salmonellosis normally lasts four to seven days and most patients recover without treatment. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

In more severe cases, some experience a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the. This is a brief summary.