Sean Spicer is told by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. What Is Capitalism?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has retaliated against Sean Spicer, who claimed she was selling items to “promote socialism via capitalism.”

Spicer, a former White House press secretary, made the remark in a tweet on Monday, which also included a link to a Reuters piece about the New York congresswoman’s online store venture.

According to campaign records to the Federal Election Commission, Ocasio-campaign Cortez’s paid Financial Innovations, a political merchandising firm that administers her web store and sells items, more than $1.4 million in the first half of 2021.

Sean, I’m not sure if you’re aware, but transactions aren’t capitalism.

Capitalism is a system that favors profit over all other considerations, including human and environmental costs.

Our shop, on the other hand, is unionized, does not operate for profit, and sponsors projects such as free tutoring, food programs, and community organizing. https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS

July 19, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

T-shirts, hats, and other goods at her store have the words “AOC,” “The Green New Deal,” and phrases like “Tax the Rich” and “Fight for my Future.”

Reuters reports that Ocasio-large Cortez’s investment is “aimed at both fundraising and enhancing the second-term lawmaker’s national prominence.”

According to the Associated Press, Ocasio-campaign Cortez’s is focusing its online store on “uplifting independent artists of color whose work tells a story of community and imagines a more equal society for all.”

Spicer, a self-described democratic socialist, moved to Twitter to claim that the politician selling memorabilia was hypocritical.

In response to Spicer’s tweet, Ocasio-Cortez stated that “transactions aren’t capitalism.”

“I’m not sure if you’re aware, Sean, but transactions aren’t the same as capitalism. “Capitalism is a system that favors profit at any and all human/environmental costs,” she said in a tweet that received over 40,000 likes in less than nine hours.

“However, for what it’s worth, our shop is unionized, does not operate for profit, and sponsors projects like free tutoring, food programs, and community organizing.”

“An economic system defined by private or corporate ownership of capital assets, investments chosen by private decision, and prices, production, and distribution of goods determined mostly by competition in a free market,” according to Webster’s dictionary.

Other Twitter users retweeted Spicer's statement, saying he didn't seem to grasp the concept of capitalism.