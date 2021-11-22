Sean Parnell, a Trump-backed Senate candidate, has suspended his campaign due to a custody battle.

Sean Parnell, a Pennsylvania Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has called off his Senate race after losing custody of his three children.

Senator Pat Toomey’s decision not to compete for reelection left a Senate seat available, and Parnell was hoping to fill it. Laurie Snell, Parnell’s wife, filed restraining orders in 2017 and 2018, alleging that he had assaulted her for years, including choking her.

Parnell has rejected the claims and stated in oath that he and his wife “never” got “physical.” When his lawyer asked if he ever choked his wife, he said, “Never.” Judge James Arner ruled against Parnell on Monday, giving Snell sole legal possession. According to the judge’s order, Parnell will have physical custody three weekends per month.

Parnell stated he was suspending his Senate race shortly after the judge’s decision was made public. In a statement, he claimed his emphasis is “100%” on his children, and he wants them to know that “I have no other interests and will never stop fighting for them.” “I strongly disagree with today’s judgment and am grieved by it,” Parnell remarked. “According to the order, two of the most important considerations that influenced the judge’s decision were my status as a major U.S. Senate contender. My children are the most important thing to me.” Parnell’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Washington Newsday in time for publication.

In September, Trump backed Parnell, calling him a “wonderful” Senate contender. Trump also claimed that the “sole reason” Toomey decided not to run for reelection was because he couldn’t get Trump’s support. In Trump’s second impeachment trial, the Pennsylvania senator voted to convict him.

“[Parnell] will accomplish everything Toomey is incapable of. Sean Parnell will represent Pennsylvania the way it deserves to be represented—and it’s long past time!” In September, Trump stated.

Following the court’s decision, Parnell informed Trump of his intention to halt his campaign.

"[The Pennsylvania Senate seat] remains a top priority for President Trump and the '22 MAGA Map—rallying our movement behind the best America 1st candidate remains a top priority for President Trump."