Sean Hannity receives a message from Trump. He’s’made up his mind’ to run for President in 2024.

Former Republican President Donald Trump told Fox News anchor Sean Hannity that he has decided whether or not to run for president in 2024.

Trump made the remark during a Fox News town hall on Wednesday night, which Hannity hosted.

“I have to inquire as to where you are in the process of,” says the narrator. Hannity began before finally asking, “Have you made up your mind without knowing what the answer is?”

Trump said, “Yes.”

Trump then added, “It’s not that I want to.” “The country is in desperate need of it. We must look after this land. Battling continually, fighting all the time, isn’t fun.”

