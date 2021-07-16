Sean Hannity Launches a Barrage of Attacks Before 2021 games, the NFL intends to play the Black National Anthem.

Sean Hannity, a Fox News presenter, went on a Twitter rant against the NFL’s decision to play the “Black national anthem” before games this season.

According to rumors, the song could be played at games in the 2021 league, and Hannity said, without evidence, that it was the consequence of Democrats’ efforts to “DESTROY FUN.”

“Why do the Democrats feel the need to bring politics into sports? The ‘Black national anthem’ is being played in the NFL, and the Olympic Committee is altering its flag logo,” he added. “We already have a flag and an anthem!” says the narrator.

July 16, 2021 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity)

The conservative television personality was referring to a claim from Front Office Sports that “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a poem written by former NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson and now referred to as the Black national anthem, would be performed during games this season.

As Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country, the NFL brought the song to games.

The adoption of the song was being considered as one of several methods the NFL planned to address systemic racism and promote social justice, according to Front Office Sports, including stadium signs and decals on player uniforms.

Vanessa Williams’ Fourth of July performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” caused debate on social media, with some users calling it “divisive,” while others called the response “ridiculous” and expressed support for the performance.

Hannity expressed his displeasure earlier this week with the potential of a Stars and Stripes adaption on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s emblem (USOPC).

On Monday, he said the USOPC was debating whether or not to change the way the American flag was portrayed on promotional materials and paperwork.

Despite the fact that it was not being considered as a replacement for the flag of Old Glory, Hannity was upset that a redesign was being discussed.

