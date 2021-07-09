Scripps National Spelling Bee Winning Word Murraya Definition and Pronunciation

Murraya is a genus of plants that was the winning word in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2021.

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, properly spelt the word, making her the first African American to win the 90-year-old competition on Thursday.

Avant-garde is the first Black winner of the bee since Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998.

Avant-garde is “an ardent reader who displayed a strong interest in words from a very early age,” according to the competition website.

She enjoys “learning new things, playing basketball, listening to music and podcasts, and hanging out with her family” in addition to her passion for words and language, according to her website.

Murraya Pronunciation

The word is phonetically pronounced “muh-ree-yuh,” according to Avant-garde at the competition.

13-year-old The 93rd Scripps National #SpellingBee champion is Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana.

The competition’s first African-American winner photo.

twitter.com/y2Y5dAGcVN

July 9, 2021 — ESPN (@espn)

Murraya is a plant that belongs to the genus

Murraya is a genus of flowering plants in the Rutaceae family, which includes citrus.

According to an excerpt from the book Essential Oils in Food Preservation, Flavor, and Safety, which was uploaded on the website of ScienceDirect, a network of scientific and medical publications and e-books, the genus is found in Asia, Africa, Australia, and New Caledonia.

The genus has roughly 14 different species, according to a 2016 study published in Medicines, an international peer-reviewed publication, including Murraya paniculata, also known as orange jasmine.

According to the 2016 study, M. paniculata is a “tropical evergreen shrub” native to the world’s tropical and subtropical regions, including various parts of Asia, and has been “widely naturalized” in southern Australia, the southeast United States, and Central America.

It has “many benefits in traditional medicine for treating abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, stomach ache, headache, edema, thrombosis, and blood stasis,” according to the study.

“Orange jasmine is often utilized as a hedge because of its resilience and wide range of soil tolerance. Because of their powerful aroma, the leaves have been employed as a food component in many Indian and Malay dishes,” according to the study.

Origins of the Murraya Name

The genus was named after Johan Andreas Murray, according to the Singapore government’s National Parks website (1740-1791).

