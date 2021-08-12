‘Screw Your Freedom,’ says Arnold Schwarzenegger, who urges people to abide by COVID regulations.

“Screw your freedom,” says action movie actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, while urging people to adopt COVID-19-slowing restrictions.

“There’s a virus here,” says the narrator. It kills people, and the only way to avoid it is to be vaccinated, wear masks, practice social distancing, and constantly wash your hands, rather than to think, “Well, my freedom is being a little disturbed here.” In a video posted Wednesday, Schwarzenegger stated, “Screw your freedom.”

People don’t have the freedom to do whatever they want when their acts potentially murder others, he continued. He compared following COVID-19 rules to following traffic signals. Both are intended to decrease mortality, he argued, but most people would not disregard a traffic light in the name of personal liberty.

“You have the right to not wear a mask,” he said, “but you know what? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask because you’re supposed to defend your fellow members around you.” “It’s as simple as that.”

Schwarzenegger made the remarks while appearing in a video to celebrate Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s new memoir, Here, Right Matters. Vindman is well known as the director of the National Security Council who reported President Donald Trump’s first impeachment for a phone call to the Ukrainian president in 2018.

During the video, CNN journalist Bianna Golodryga asked Schwarzenegger what prompted him to publish a January Facebook post on COVID-19, which went viral again lately. In the article, Schwarzenegger urged people to listen to medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious diseases expert, rather than taking advice from social media.

“[They] have spent their entire careers studying diseases and vaccinations…. “By watching a few hours of videos, none of us will learn more than they will,” Schwarzenegger stated in his piece. “It’s easy…. You don’t check your Facebook group if you’re having a heart attack; you call an ambulance.”

After witnessing many people strongly opposed to wearing face masks, immunizations, and other social distancing measures, Schwarzenegger penned the essay.

He told Golodryga, “I don’t want to make anyone a villain.” “However, I just want to say to everyone: Let’s work together and put an end to it. This is a condensed version of the information.