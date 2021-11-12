‘Screaming and Panic’ Is Why the Internet Is Feeling Sorry for a Robot.

People on the internet have been feeling terrible for a worker who has been told to clean up liquid while others stand about and watch, which is weird given that the worker is a robot.

The robot, five years after its creation, is raising questions about how much we should humanize AI and when it becomes harmful.

Five years after the Guggenheim commissioned the work, videos of Chinese artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu’s 2016 art installation “Can’t Help Myself” have gone popular online.

An industrial robot with a visual-recognition sensor is featured in the installation, which is programmed to automatically shovel liquid spilled from it back to the center. It spends most of its time desperately trying to control a red blood-like substance in a predefined area around it. The robot sweeps the liquid back the second it spills past a point, despite having done so just moments before.

The piece, which is surrounded by four transparent walls, encourages people to see the robot’s desperate attempt to clean the room using motions that have been programmed into it. The machine’s 32 actions were devised by Sun Yuan and Peng Yu, including “scratch an itch,” “bow and shake,” and “ass shake.” Videos of the robot have been collecting millions of views in recent weeks, eliciting a wide range of emotions from a largely young audience on TikTok. As if it were a movie character or star, some clips are manipulated with sorrowful music and black and white filters.

One video, set to the tune of Radiohead’s “Exit Music,” has over 6 million views and contrasts footage from the art installation from 2016 to more recent footage. The 2016 footage depicts a much more dynamic movement, but the later footage depicts a rusted, slower machine desperately struggling to clean.

Despite the fact that the piece’s initial purpose was a commentary on migration and global borders, with the bloodstain-like marks symbolizing the “violence that emerges from surveilling and patrolling border zones,” according to the Guggenheim, TikTok has come up with its own interpretation. The video was meant to bring attention to the growing use of technology to “watch our environment,” but TikTok viewers saw it as a message about mental exhaustion and burnout.

