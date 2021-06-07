SCOTUS Rules that 400K Temporary Status Immigrants in the United States are ineligible to become permanent citizens.

According to the Associated Press, the US Supreme Court declared on Monday that the 400,000 immigrants in the United States with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are ineligible to petition to become citizens.

Federal immigration regulations prevent persons who entered the country illegally and had TPS from applying for green cards, which would allow them to become permanent citizens, said Justice Elena Kagan.

The verdict applies to persons who have fled war-torn or disaster-stricken countries. TPS recipients are still safe from deportation and can work legally.

