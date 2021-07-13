Scientists are requesting public assistance in renaming racist insects.

Scientists are seeking assistance in renaming racial insects in order to eliminate labels that are “inappropriate or hurtful.”

In June, the Entomological Society of America (ESA) stated that the common names “Gypsy moth” and “Gypsy ant” for the moth Lymantria dispar and the ant Aphaenogaster araneoides have been removed off their list of Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms.

The names were discarded because they featured a “ethnic slur” and were “recognized as bearing a pejorative phrase for the Romani people,” according to the ESA.

The caterpillars of the moth, which are native to Eurasia, have become a problem in North America in recent years, munching on hundreds of varieties of flora. Currently, one of the greatest outbreaks of Lymantria dispar in decades is sweeping through broad swaths of eastern Canada and the north east.

The announcement comes as the ESA spearheads the Better Common Names Project, which will review and replace common bug names that do not match their requirements, confirming that only the most “problematic names” will be changed.

They announced new criteria in March to exclude any new words that “refer to ethnic or racial groups or names that may incite fear; the policies also restrict geographic allusions, particularly for invasive species.” It also serves as a guide for suggestions to modify current common names.

Michelle S. Smith, BCE, President of the ESA, stated: “The goal of common names is to facilitate communication between scientists and the general public. The ESA’s list of authorized insect common names succeeds in this regard for the most part, although names that are offensive to excluded people work against that purpose.

“That’s why we’re trying to guarantee that all ESA-approved insect common names match our diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines.”

The renaming campaign has begun with these two animals, with the ESA seeking public and scientific advice to help rename a number of insects. The bugs that will be redesigned are the “Mexican ricer borer,” “Texas citrus mite,” “African mole cricket,” and “Chilean recluse spider,” according to the website.

You can submit a new word using the online form, and the ESA has indicated that working groups will be formed to recommend new common names “Take part in the identification process. This is a condensed version of the information.