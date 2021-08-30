Scientists are concerned about the potential for a new COVID variant to spread and evade vaccines.

Increased mutations in a COVID-19 variant have sparked fears among researchers that it could elude immunizations and spread more easily within communities.

The C.1.2 variation was originally discovered in South Africa in May, and it accounts for less than 1% of COVID cases worldwide. Scientists from South Africa’s National Institute of Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform believe the new variant’s prevalence may be underestimated, and they have called for more research into its mutations to see if they make it more dangerous than the Delta variant.

The scientists reported finding a “possible variant of interest” within the C.1.2 lineage in their study, which has yet to be peer reviewed. Multiple mutations in the spike protein in C.1.2 have been linked to increased transmissibility and vaccine evasion, and have also been discovered in other variations of concern.

According to the paper, the mutation rate for the C.1.2 lineage is 1.7 times quicker than the global rate, which is a “bigger concern.” The paper stated, “It is vital to emphasize this lineage given its worrying constellation of mutations.”

Tulio de Oliveira, a co-author of the paper and a professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, said on Twitter that the variant is still in its early stages. However, he explained that they opted to publish the research before it was peer-reviewed because in a pandemic, it’s critical to “communicate information sooner [rather]than later.”

Scientists are “concerned” about the mutation, according to Cathrine Scheepers, a main author of the study, who spoke to New Frame, a South African non-profit media organization. They are unsure, however, whether C.1.2 mutations are more easily transmissible or if this novel COVID variety can elude immunizations.

The discovery of a spike in sequences ascribed to C.1.2 in May was “unexpected,” according to the report, because they hadn’t been discovered since January. When scientists compared the mutations of new and older sequences, they discovered that they had “mutated substantially.” Scientists also believe that its alterations distinguish it from the original virus discovered in Wuhan, China.

In the first wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections in South Africa, the C.1.2 variety was among the most common. Since then, C.1.2 has been found in the majority of. This is a condensed version of the information.