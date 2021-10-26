Schools throughout the country are citing inclusivity as a reason for avoiding Halloween events.

As part of its effort to be more inclusive, a Massachusetts school district has decided to “deemphasize” Halloween themes and celebrations in the classroom this year.

Melrose Public Schools informed parents of its decision in a letter acquired by local media sources. The Melrose school district’s decision follows similar attempts in Seattle and Lansing, Michigan, to move away from Halloween celebrations.

According to a copy of the letter acquired by Boston’s WFXT-TV, Superintendent Julie Kukenberger highlighted in her letter to parents that the district has made an effort in recent years “to deemphasize Halloween and shift our focus toward community building via fall events.” She went on to say that two of the district’s “primary priorities” are “equity and inclusion of all kids” and “fostering a feeling of belonging and partnership with all students, families, and staff.” One parent filed a petition on Change.org last week titled “Keep Halloween for our Kids” in response to the district’s decision. By Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,600 people had signed the petition.

“A day that was supposed to be about costumes and enjoyment has devolved into a political event,” according to the petition summary. “By signing this petition, you are expressing your dissatisfaction with this and expressing your desire for Halloween and its celebration to continue in elementary schools and classrooms.” Melrose Public Schools has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on the petition, and we will update this post if we receive a response.

According to a statement shared with The Seattle Times by Seattle Public Schools, a Halloween parade at an elementary school was canceled earlier this month after several children “asked to be segregated on campus while the event went place.” After years of debate regarding whether the parade should continue each fall, the school’s Race and Equity Team recommended that it be canceled. According to the Times, the district then stated that it was “dedicated to replacing the Pumpkin Parade with more inclusive and instructional programs during the school day.”

Some primary schools in Lansing, Michigan, are also postponing Halloween celebrations this year due to student and parent complaints, according to school officials.

In a letter issued earlier this month to members of the school community and acquired by the. This is a condensed version of the information.