‘Schools need to be open,’ says head of second-largest teachers union, who also calls for masking.

While appearing on CNN Monday morning, the president of the United States’ second largest teachers union expressed alarm about the development of the Delta variant in schools, claiming that masks will help safeguard pupils and keep them in school.

To host Jim Sciutto, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFT-CIO), emphasized the necessity of schools reopening safely.

“All of the schools will be open. She stated, “They must be open.” “We have to make sure they’re safe and sound.”

When Sciutto inquired if schools would remain open, she said, “That’s where we worry because when you have a lot of kids, especially every child under the age of 12, every child under the age of 12 has not been vaccinated.” We regard the Delta variety as being highly transmissible, which is why masks are used—masks prevent transmission.”

She believes universal masking will be “extremely beneficial” in keeping children safe, the unvaccinated safe, and schools open.

She stated, “We need kids in school.” “Everyone needs to be safe. We must concentrate on fast learning. We must prioritize children’s emotional and social well-being.”

When schools reopen, she added, teachers are anxious about keeping every youngster safe from the infection.

“This is terrifying for teachers,” she said. “On Saturday, I was with two groups of teachers—one in Jacksonville and the other in Polk County [Florida].” We’re serious about reopening schools and creating safe and welcoming settings for everyone. That is something that all educators desire.”

Weingarten has always advocated for pupils returning to school safely. The AFT-CIO announced a $5 million “Back to School for All” program in a press release given to This website. The initiative will go door-to-door to engage children, families, and educators, as well as promote the COVID-19 vaccination and in-person learning. She called the Delta variation a “curveball” in the remark.

“We must proceed with prudence and mitigation methods like as masking, ventilation, testing, and, of course, vaccine promotion—the single most effective tool we have,” she said.

Schools, she said, are “essential for our children’s recovery.”

“This is an opportunity to properly and equitably fund our future, to establish public schools where educators want to teach, parents want to send their children, and children can learn,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.