Schiff slams Trump for blaming the Capitol riot on Democratic failure, saying, “You Were in Charge.”

After Trump blamed the January 6 Capitol brawl on Democratic failings, Democratic California Representative Adam Schiff informed Republican former President Donald Trump, “you were in command.”

“The very biased Unselect Committee is nothing more than a distraction to distract America from Biden and the Democrats’ MASSIVE failures,” Trump said in a statement released Monday evening, referring to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attacks.

“If the people in charge had done their job and looked at the intelligence, what happened to the Capitol would never have happened,” Trump continued. “Instead of holding bad leaders accountable, the Democrats are undermining the Constitution and punishing innocent staffers.” Trump singled out Schiff, a member of the committee, in his remarks blaming the Democrats. Trump referred to Schiff as “shifty” and the commission as the “Witch Hunt of the Radical Left.” Trump has already referred to any inquiries into his alleged misdeeds as a “witch hunt.”

Former Trump officials and friends whose activities are suspected to have led to the Capitol riot have been served with subpoenas by Schiff’s committee.

“Thanks for the shout-out, Mr. Former President,” Schiff tweeted in reaction to Trump’s statement.

“Regarding your claim that the Capitol attack would never have happened if “the individuals in charge had done their job,” you do understand you were in control on January 6th, right? Right? Just double-checking, “Schiff went on to say.

Mr. Former President, thank you for the mention.

In response to your claim that the Capitol attack would never have happened if “the people in charge had done their job,” do you understand you were in control on January 6th? Right? Just wanted to make sure.

12 October 2021 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff)

Trump alleged, without evidence, that an unprecedented countrywide conspiracy of voting fraud “stole” the election from him in the months preceding up to the riot. His former attorney general, the director of the United States’ cybersecurity infrastructure, and statewide auditors have all decided that the 2020 election will not be rigged.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol during the rioting, preventing Congress from confirming President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Rioters damaged windows, scattered feces in the hallway, and stole computer equipment while attempting to gain entrance to congressional chambers, potentially establishing a national emergency. This is a condensed version of the information.