Scammers who stole naked images were forced to give refunds by the creators of OnlyFans.

OnlyFans is widely credited with transforming the pornographic industry. Many of the site’s sex workers, on the other hand, are left feeling “violated.”

This isn’t because of the nature of their operation, which involves selling sexual pictures on a pay-to-view platform, but rather because people are seeing their content and then receiving refunds through false chargebacks.

When a client disputes a payment with their credit card company, the creator, not OnlyFans, is left to return the money, despite the scammer having already downloaded their content.

Claire, who sells sexual images on the site, has had to refund money in “about ten different cases” after being told the transaction was false. She also feels it will happen again, this time for $700.

She told This website, “I realize that seems crazy.” “However, you can usually tell when someone is about to do it because they block you on everything after spending a lot of money after a while.”

She claims that chargebacks make her “feel violated,” as they can take up to six months to appear.

“I don’t feel heard, and my income is being slashed. Because this is my sole source of money at the moment, she worries, “Oh, is this guy going to make me lose my prescription this month?” she adds.

Despite the fact that OnlyFans takes a 20% cut of every content, Claire explains: “The site doesn’t really protect us at all from people who conduct chargebacks, when someone will phone their bank and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t actually purchase this.'”

“And then the money is withdrawn from our accounts right away, even though they paid us and received a service like a bespoke album,” she says. OnlyFans does nothing to safeguard us. In fact, they appear to be protecting the con artists in that case.”

“If a User initiates a chargeback or dispute from their credit card issuer, the User’s access to OnlyFans may be suspended or limited,” according to the company’s website. Please contact support if you believe your account has been restricted in error.

“Any refunds or chargebacks requested by Users will be reported to the Creator and deducted from the Creator’s earnings.”

“It’s a matter of workers’ rights,” says the author.

But why should sex workers be required to repay?