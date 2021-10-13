Scammers are using the name of a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas, according to the sheriff.

A sheriff’s office in Texas has issued a warning to citizens about a possible scam involving a 3-year-old boy who went missing but was just discovered alive.

“I sincerely regret having to share this, but I am requesting that everyone please take notice of my message,” Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said on Facebook on Tuesday. “It was brought to my attention just a few moments ago that there have been a few attempts by ‘people’ to utilize the family of Christopher Ramirez and his name to try to trick others into donating to a Go Fund Me account or other similar fundraising account.” Sowell went on to say, “Christopher Ramirez’s family is adamant that they are not seeking money or setting up a GoFundMe account, and they want the public to know… Please do not give or fall prey to any phishing scams. It’s unfortunate that someone would do this, and I implore anyone who receives a donation request to ignore it and report any attempts to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.” The FBI in Houston has also issued a warning about a probable Ramirez-related fraud.

“Anyone attempting to obtain funds in the name of the family and/or the toddler is attempting to defraud you- do not fall for it!” the FBI in Houston tweeted on Wednesday.

The family of 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez, according to the Grimes County Sheriff, does not have a crowdfunding account and is not seeking money. Anyone attempting to collect money in the name of the family and/or the toddler is attempting to defraud you; do not fall for it! pic.twitter.com/YgHYuqu6KB #BCSTX #HouNews October 12, 2021 — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) The FBI and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office issued the warnings just days after Ramirez, 3, went missing and was discovered alive three days later.

Ramirez went missing from his Plantersville, Texas residence on October 6, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated that “law enforcement believes Ramirez is in imminent danger of death or significant bodily injury.”

Ramirez went missing after following his neighbor’s dog into neighboring woods while his mother was present, according to authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.