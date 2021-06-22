Scalise slams Democrats for failing to hold a COVID Origin Hearing, calling it “worse than Chernobyl.”

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, the ranking member of a commission examining the coronavirus outbreak, is chastising Democratic leaders for not holding a public hearing on the virus’s origins.

Scalise is slated to say before a hearing at the US Capitol on Tuesday, “This is exponentially worse than Chernobyl,” according to written opening statements shared with This website ahead of the meeting. “We should be working together on a bipartisan basis to find those answers and throw a light of openness on the virus’s origins for the rest of the world.”

Initially, the novel coronavirus was supposed to be spread to humans by animals, but evidence is mounting that the pandemic began with an outbreak in a government lab in Wuhan, China.

Republicans in Congress have urged for a more thorough probe into COVID-19’s origins, whether they were caused by an accident, malpractice, or a deliberate leak.

According to the prepared remarks, Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, will say, “If this virus leaked from the Wuhan lab—and a growing mountain of evidence indicates that this is a real possibility—everyone in this country and around the world who has been touched by this evil virus deserves to know what happened and how it happened.”

COVID-19 has killed 600,000 people in the United States since the pandemic began in March 2020, shut down schools and businesses for months, and discouraged mass travel.

As the United States reopens from the pandemic, with over 150 million people completely vaccinated, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is meeting with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to examine price inflation.

Over 200 Republicans, including Scalise, have signed a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting her to appoint top committees to look into COVID-19’s origins.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has entrusted the coronavirus investigation to the intelligence community. That investigation, as well as the work of the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee, has been cited by Pelosi’s office.

In a statement, Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, said, “The IC continues to investigate and examine the two most likely possibilities for the virus’s origin—animal to human transmission or lab accident—but has not achieved a community consensus.” “This is in line with the Committee’s recommendations. This is a condensed version of the information.