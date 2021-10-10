Scalise is confronted by a Fox News host about whether Trump’s claim of election fraud ‘undermines’ democracy.

A Fox News host questions Scalise on whether Trump’s assertion of election fraud ‘undermines’ democracy.

Fox News’s anchor Chris Wallace pressed House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on whether former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated election fraud accusation “undermines American democracy.” Trump and many of his far-right allies continue to believe that Vice President Joe Biden’s election was “rigged” or “stolen.” Despite numerous audits and legal challenges, there has been no proof given to back up this astonishing claim.

Wallace questioned Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, about his opinions on the former president’s false charge during a Sunday appearance on Fox News Sunday.

“In the previous election, there were clearly irregularities. There are anomalies in every election, but I’d like to ask you a specific question.” Wallace informed Scalise of the situation. “Do you think Donald Trump’s election in 2020 was “taken” from him? Do you believe that making that assertion continues to hurt or weaken American democracy?” The Fox News host inquired.

Scalise sidestepped the issue by claiming that “a number of states” had broken local election regulations. Wallace interjected, pointing them that the states had “all certified” the election results. The Republican congressman then hinted that states were not following the Constitution, expressing his wish that “we get back to what the Constitution says.” “Are you convinced the election was rigged?” Wallace enquired again.

“What I mentioned is that there are states that did not follow their legislatively enforced regulations,” Scalise responded.

According to Wallace, many followers of the previous president have been led to believe that Biden is not the genuine president. During a speech in Iowa on Saturday, he told Trump supporters, “Joe Biden is not my president; Donald Trump is my president.” “Are you convinced that the election was rigged?” Wallace enquired again. “As far as I can see, you believe there were discrepancies and difficulties that needed to be resolved. Do you think the election was tampered with in any way?” Scalise reverted to his old line of argument, arguing that some states had broken election laws. He then blasted critics of Republican-led legislators in conservative states for changing election laws.

Washington Newsday contacted Scalise’s press secretary for comment, but no response was returned soon away.

Over 140 Republicans voted against confirming Biden’s Electoral College victory in Congress. The following is a condensed version of the data.