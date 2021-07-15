‘Save Your Money,’ say Texas Democrats in response to the State Speaker’s offer to charter a plane.

Texas Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on a disputed election bill have rejected down the offer of state Speaker of the House Dade Phelan to charter a jet to fly them back to Texas from Washington, D.C.

“The Speaker should put his money in the bank. Our campaign to preserve democracy from the Trump Republicans is only getting started, so we won’t need a plane anytime soon,” the Democrats said in a statement.

“We’re not going anywhere, and we recommend that the speaker call a halt to this charade of a session, which has turned into a month-long campaign commercial for Gov. Abbott’s re-election. The House should be adjourned sine die by the speaker.”

Rafael Anchia, Chris Turner, and Nicole Collier, all Democrats in the state legislature, signed the declaration.

“Sine Die” is a Latin phrase that translates to “without day.” It is used to signify the end of a congressional session.

Phelan revealed earlier on Thursday that he had paid for a plane to be on standby in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to transport the Democrats who had broken the quorum back to Texas.

State Democrats went to Washington, D.C. on Monday in an attempt to stop state Republicans from enacting the disputed election measure.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.