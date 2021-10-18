‘Satanic Ritual,’ ‘Forced Political Speech,’ and ‘Illegal Medical Practice,’ according to anti-mandate lawsuits.

COVID mask and vaccination regulations have been the subject of numerous lawsuits, including those imposed in schools, hospitals, and even by a nuclear power plant operator. While vaccine requirements have largely weathered an initial wave of legal challenges, according to Bloomberg Law, the number of fresh legal challenges is on the rise.

In certain circumstances, the reasons presented may come as a surprise.

According to the Associated Press, roughly 80 workers at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions in South Carolina are suing the firm over the vaccination obligation. The mandate “constitutes the illegal practice of medicine,” according to their case, which was filed in state court on Thursday. It further claims that state law allows residents to “choose whether or not to receive a vaccine without being penalized as a result of that medical decision.” Despite the legal challenges, the nuclear plant’s management informed the Associated Press that nearly all of its 5,500 personnel have already been vaccinated.

In the meantime, according to Fox 43, a group of employees at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is suing Penn Medicine over a similar vaccine obligation. The employees argue in their claim, which was filed two weeks ago, that vaccine mandates infringe on their right to bodily autonomy. They also contend that forcing workers to get vaccinated is equivalent to forcing them to engage in political speech.

“Vaccines have become politicized to the degree where receiving or refusing a vaccine has become a political act in the eyes of the public, and being forced to discuss one’s immunization status is pushing that individual to engage in political speech,” the lawsuit claims.

Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a 1905 Supreme Court decision on smallpox vaccine requirements, has been cited by many legal experts as precedent for the federal government’s power to enforce such mandates.

In the court battles around mask mandates, there have been some fascinating legal arguments.

A group of parents in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the school district’s mask mandate for pupils, according to Philadelphia Magazine. The majority of the grounds in the lawsuit center on masks purportedly causing anxiety, melancholy, discomfort, or “nervous tics,” as well as the idea that requirements themselves are unconstitutional.

However, Shannon Harris, one of the parents mentioned in the lawsuit, alleges that masking is a “Satanic ritual” that violates her family’s religious liberties because masks obstruct their ability to communicate. This is a condensed version of the information.