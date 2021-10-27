Santa Fe Sheriff and District Attorney to Reveal Initial Findings in Alec Baldwin Shooting Live Updates

In a news conference later today, actor Alec Baldwin is expected to present preliminary findings on the deadly shooting of a cameraman and the injury of another with a prop gun.

Investigators will give the first comprehensive public comments regarding the killing of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins during an on-set rehearsal for the film “Rust” by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

The event has sparked speculation regarding whether or not charges will be filed, but Carmack-Altwies told reporters yesterday that no decision had been taken.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…