Santa Claus was fired after refusing to take the COVID vaccine.

A department store Santa Claus in Florida claims he has lost his job because he has not been inoculated against COVID-19.

The man, who solely went by the name Santa Ron, claimed he had a two-day contract to appear at a “breakfast with Santa” event at the Nordstrom store in Jacksonville’s St. Johns Town Center in December.

He was just advised, however, that he could no longer do the work due to his lack of COVID-19 vaccine.

“You know, I was really looking forward to that.” He told News4Jax, “I love the kids.”

Santa Ron told the TV station that he had been instructed not to show up on the days in question by someone from his booking business, Nationwide Santas, since he would be turned away and not paid.

He went on to say that the department store chain had taken the decision, which he said would also require clients attending the breakfast event to get vaccinated.

“Nordstrom has responded and stated that they want all of their Santas to be vaccinated, and that those attending the event on the 8th and 11th would be required to get vaccinated,” he said.

Customers are not required to be vaccinated to shop or dine at Nordstrom stores “unless required by a local health order,” according to a Nordstrom spokesperson. Santas at holiday breakfasts will need to be vaccinated, but customers are not required to be vaccinated to shop or dine at stores “unless required by a local health order,” according to a Nordstrom spokesperson.

“The health of our customers and workers remains our first priority, and our approach to COVID-19 is guided by CDC recommendations as well as local and state standards,” the representative continued.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the most critical things we can do to protect our clients and ourselves.” If they are able, we strongly advise everyone to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine.” Nordstrom and Nationwide Santas have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Because he has had poor responses to vaccinations in the past, Santa Ron informed News4Jax that he does not want the COVID vaccine.

“I’m not a believer in conspiracies. It’s not the mark of the beast, in my opinion. “I don’t think anyone is going to be following me,” he remarked.

