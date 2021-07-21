Sanctions will be imposed on Cuban officials responsible for violence against protesters in the United States.

The US State Department announced on Wednesday that it will sanction Cuban officials involved for violence against Cuban protestors demanding an end to the country’s communist system.

Julie Chung, the acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, revealed the impending sanctions in a series of tweets.

“At President Biden’s request, the US is aggressively pursuing steps that will both support the Cuban people and hold the Cuban dictatorship accountable,” Chung tweeted.

“We are going to focus on putting hard-hitting sanctions on regime officials guilty for the horrific crackdown,” Chung added in a subsequent tweet. Officials in Cuba who are guilty for violence, repression, and abuses of human rights against peaceful protestors must be held accountable.”

We will concentrate our efforts on imposing severe punishment on regime officials who are involved for the savage crackdown.

Officials in Cuba who are responsible for violence, repression, and abuses of human rights against peaceful protestors must be held accountable.

(6/7)

July 21, 2021 — Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty)

“The United States will expand diplomatic engagement with regional and international allies to support the aspirations of the Cuban people,” Chung added in another tweet.

We must all condemn the brutality and persecution inflicted on the Cuban people in response to their call for freedom.”

Chung’s remarks came after large protests in Cuba erupted in response to an economic crisis exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Protesters in Artemisa and Havana recently took to the streets, yelling “freedom” and demanding an end to the country’s communist government led by President Miguel Daz-Canel.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism, which was formerly the country’s main source of revenue, has plummeted.

The Cuban government, on the other hand, has attributed some of the blame to the United States and the restrictions it has imposed. The Cuban leadership also blamed the country’s economic woes on a trade blockade enforced by former President Donald Trump.

Diaz-Canel had previously described the protestors as “vulgar criminals,” but stated in a televised address last week that the Cuban government needed to “learn experience from the disturbances.”

“In order to act and overcome, we must also conduct a critical study of our difficulties. This is a condensed version of the information.