Sanctions imposed by the United States on Bulgaria are forcing the government to fight corruption, according to the Prime Minister.

Sanctions imposed by the United States on Bulgarian politicians and corporations are compelling the government to combat corruption, according to temporary Prime Minister Stefan Yanev.

According to the Associated Press, Yanev stated that Bulgaria cannot have a “stable political system” unless corruption is addressed. Last week, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on three Bulgarian officials and 64 companies allegedly connected to them for their alleged involvement in public corruption.

“We must safeguard state-owned enterprises from financial consequences. To achieve this, we must prohibit bank transactions.