San Francisco’s 50 Lowest-Paying Jobs

Stacker used data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to compile a list of the lowest-paying jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA. The information is current as of May 2020, and the jobs are ranked by average annual wage. O*NET provides job descriptions.

The yearly mean wage in San Francisco is $81,840, which is 45.3 percent higher than the national average of $56,310, and the lowest-paying occupation earns $29,630. Continue reading to find out which jobs made the cut.

Salespeople in the retail industry

San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward, California – Annual mean salary: $37,750 – lowest income of all metros at #379. – Number of people employed: 36,530

National – Average annual salary: $30,940 – Number of people employed: 3,659,670 – There are no official educational requirements for entry-level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: — Hinesville, GA ($23,640) — Albany, GA ($22,740) ($23,660) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX – Job description: Sell consumer goods such as furniture, automobiles, appliances, and clothing.

Attendants at the dining room and cafeteria, as well as bartender assistants

San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward, California – Annual mean salary: $37,720 – lowest income of all metros at #357. – Number of people employed: 7,260

National – Average annual salary: $26,300 – 374,940 people employed – Requirements for entry-level education: There is no formal educational qualification. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100) — Monroe, LA ($18,090) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240); McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240); McAllen-Edinburg-M – Job description: Assist in the preparation of food. Set tables; restock supply of clean linens, cutlery, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with meals; and offer guests amenities such as water, condiments, and coffee.

Drivers of passenger vehicles (excluding bus drivers), transit, and intercity buses

San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward, California – Average annual salary: $37,440 – #303 lowest income of all metros – 14,330 people employed

National – Average annual salary: $34,360 – 599,980 people employed – There are no official educational requirements for entry-level positions. – Metropolitan areas with the lowest average pay: ($17,980) — Decatur, AL ($18,250) — Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,260) — Dothan, AL – Job description: Operate a motor vehicle for the purpose of transporting passengers on a regular or scheduled basis. It is possible to collect a fare.

Attendants in the locker room, coatroom, and dressing room

San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward, California – Average annual salary: $37,390 – #58 lowest pay among metros – 110 people employed

National – Average annual salary: $29,320 – Number of people employed: 11,530 – Requirements for entry-level education: This is a condensed version of the information.