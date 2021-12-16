San Francisco Board Rules Require Paid Sick Leave for Nannies and Other Domestic Workers.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors advanced a bill on Tuesday that would provide paid sick leave to domestic employees such as nannies, gardeners, and house cleaners.

The legislation, titled “Domestic workers equitable access to paid sick leave,” must still pass a second vote by the board and be signed by Mayor London Breed before it can go into effect. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the city will need another few months to locate a private company to run and implement the program.

If passed, it will affect approximately 10,000 people, the most of whom are women and immigrants who work in the cleaning, child care, non-medical elderly and disabled care, cooking, and gardening industries.

People who work in several houses will be able to combine their sick leave under the benefits package. It would establish a “portable sick leave benefit,” under which an employer would be compelled to pay for one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked at home.

Supervisors Myrna Melgar and Hillary Ronen co-sponsored the bill. According to Ronen of CBS News, workers and their bosses will most likely track their hours using a cellphone app.

“I believe these individuals have been caring for people in San Francisco for a long time, and it’s past time for us to care for them,” Melgar said.

People who worked for many households slipped through the cracks under a 2007 San Francisco ordinance mandating employers to offer an hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, as the rule did not account for them.

After breaking her arm earlier this year, Martha Garrido, a 59-year-old domestic worker who provides cleaning and geriatric care, told the San Francisco Chronicle that she had to keep working since her family relied on her earning money. She expressed her desire for the rule to be implemented across the country.

The legislation is the first of its sort in the United States, according to the Chronicle.

The coronavirus epidemic, according to Kimberly Alvarenga, executive director of the California Domestic Workers Coalition, underlined domestic workers’ vulnerability since “if they didn’t go to work, they didn’t get paid.”

“They had no protection if they got sick from the virus, or if a family member got sick from the virus.” This is a condensed version of the information.