Samuel Cassidy ‘Was Targeting Certain People,’ According to a Witness in the San Jose Shooting

A witness to the mass shooting at a Northern California rail yard on Wednesday claims the suspect had specific targets in mind and blames the tragedy on “brutal” working conditions.

Samuel Cassidy, 57, was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of nine people, including himself, at the Valley Transit Authority (VTA) light rail yard in San Jose, California, at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

Cassidy was a VTA employee, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, but no further information about him has been released.

On Wednesday, the victims were identified by the authorities.

Witness Kirk Bertolet, who has worked at VTA for 12 years, spoke to the ABC7 I-Team about what happened during the shooting.

Bertolet said he was in an office next to the employee break room, where several staffers were waiting for a shift change, when he heard gunshots and saw the shooter exit the building and walk towards the facility’s control center.

“It was just a series of shots, then another series of shots, then another series of shots,” he explained.

“I saw a couple people as I walked in and then I just saw a mass of bodies, and I went to check to see if anybody was alive, if I could do anything for anybody, and watch people take their last breath,” Bertolet told ABC 7.

He went on to say that the shooter picked his targets during the incident on Wednesday, and that he believes Cassidy snapped because of how people at the facility treat each other.

“I do know he had a specific agenda and was targeting specific people; he walked by people, let other people live while gunning down others,” Bertolet said.

“We can be brutal to one another at times; I know certain shops have a certain culture; it’s a union trade deal, and it’s just union hardcore blue collar workers, and that’s how things are.”

Following the incident, several California lawmakers, including Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, issued statements, with VTA Chairman Glenn Hendricks saying, “We’re so sorry that this event happened.”

Sam, the mayor of San Jose. This is a condensed version of the information.