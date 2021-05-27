Sam Cassidy, a VTA shooter, is described as “strange” by a neighbor when video footage shows him leaving before the shooting.

Samuel Cassidy, the alleged gunman in San Jose, California, was regarded as “weird” by a neighbor, and fresh camera footage shows Cassidy leaving his home before killing nine others at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Light Rail Yard Facility.

Doug Suh, who lives across the street, told the Mercury News that Cassidy was “lonely” and “weird.” Suh also said Cassidy was “silent” to other local news stations.

“I’d say hello, and he’d just look at me blankly,” Suh recalled, adding that Cassidy once became enraged with him for pulling up his car too close to Cassidy’s driveway.

According to the Associated Press, law enforcement officials identified Cassidy as the alleged shooter on Wednesday.

According to KRON-TV, Suh also got footage of Cassidy leaving his home before the shooting occurred at roughly 5:30 a.m. local time. Cassidy looks to be carrying a large duffle bag in a video shot before getting into his vehicle.

Cassidy is also said to have set fire to his house before going to the VTA Light Rail Yard. According to the Associated Press, Cassidy owned a two-story home that was set on fire on Wednesday, according to public records. Firefighters were dispatched to the house after being contacted by a resident.

Cecilia Nelms, Cassidy’s ex-wife, claimed that Cassidy had previously informed her that he planned to kill people at his employment.

“I never believed him, and it never happened,” says the narrator. Until now,” Nelms added, according to the Associated Press.

The video of Cassidy leaving his house, as well as the statements from Suh and Nelms, were released immediately after Cassidy committed the mass shooting on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:34 a.m. local time, police received reports of an active shooter at the VTA Light Rail Yard facility located at 101 West Younger Avenue in San Jose.

When deputies arrived to the building where shots were fired, they discovered that nine people had died, including Cassidy from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's office earlier identified eight of the victims killed in the shooting. The victims were Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63;.