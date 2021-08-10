Salmonella contamination fears have prompted the recall of 60,000 pounds of chicken.

Due to a probable Salmonella Enteritidis contamination, Serenade Foods has issued a recall for over 60,000 pounds of frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products.

On June 2, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert and launched an investigation into the probable contamination, emphasizing the need of “proper handling and cooking of raw poultry products” to customers.

After receiving allegations of illnesses between February 21 and May 7, the FSIS gathered several chicken products from a retail outlet for testing, including breaded, raw, frozen, and stuffed kinds.

Following the inquiry, Serenade Foods issued a recall on August 9 for “approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned stuffed chicken items that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis,” according to an FSIS statement.

Milford Valley’s Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese and Chicken Cordon Bleu, as well as two Krikwood products, Raw Stuffed Broccoli and Cheese and Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu, were among the products recalled between February 24 and 25, 2021.

Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli and Cheese has also been recalled, with the FSIS verifying that all of the products were distributed nationwide.

According to the study, 28 persons in eight states were verified to have become ill after consuming the items, with eight of them being hospitalized. There have been no documented deaths as a result of the outbreak.

Along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health partners, the department investigated the reported Salmonella Enteritidis cases in the locations where the contaminations were recorded.

Officials discovered an epidemic of Salmonella Enteritidis after collecting unopened and intact packages of raw, frozen, and breaded chicken packed with broccoli and cheese from the home of one of the sick persons.

“Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most frequent bacterial foodborne illnesses,” according to the FSIS. Within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated product, the most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, stomach pains, and fever.”

The ailment usually lasts four to seven days, according to the organization, and most people recover without the need for treatment. The recall notice, however, advises that “older persons,. This is a condensed version of the information.