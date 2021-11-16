Ryan Prepares for a Showdown at the ‘Prison’ of Jonestown.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

The anxious relatives made their way to the Temple’s headquarters in Georgetown on November 16, 1978. One tearful mother stood outside the gate. Another screamed through it, pleading with her to contact her child in Jonestown. The backyard was invaded by a reporter. Everyone was banned from entering.

The relatives then went to the US embassy, where a frazzled Ambassador Burke told the bewildered family that he couldn’t help them since Jonestown was private property. They would be prosecuted if they trespassed.