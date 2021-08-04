Ryan Mays, the sailor accused of starting the fire aboard the Bonhomme Richard, claims he was “set up.”

Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays, 20, of Kentucky, was named in a recently filed public affidavit that gave Navy Criminal Investigation Services (NCIS) officers access to his emails on September 4, 2020. The Navy charged one unknown sailor on July 29, 2020, with setting the enormous multi-day fire that began on July 12 aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious naval assault ship.

According to the affidavit, Mays “kept his innocence as to being the source of the fire throughout the whole interview.” Mays alleged that he was being set up after being told that he had been identified as having climbed the ramp to the Lower V [what was ultimately revealed to be the fire’s starting place]before the fire erupted.

Mays “repeatedly denied having set the fire on the BHR or having been in the Lower V on the day of the incident” when interviewed by NCIS agents, according to the affidavit.

Some of his fellow sailors testified in interviews that told a different story. Seaman Kenji Velasco, who was just recently identified by name, told investigators he observed a “light-skin individual” in coveralls and a facemask carrying a bucket into the Lower V around five minutes before the initial smoke started.

He stated he didn’t know who it was at the time, but he “did reference a sailor called Mays who “hates” the US Navy and the Fleet,” according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Velasco revised his testimony to say he was now “90 percent positive” the sailor he saw before the fire started was Mays. A command master chief reportedly “described Mays as a guy who demonstrated disrespect for authority and the United States Navy.”

Mays had previously stated that anyone trapped in the Lower V during a fire would be “f**ked,” as there was just one way out. He later stated, though, that he was aware of other options. “MAYS acknowledged that he had climbed at least one of the two conflagration station ladders. This is a condensed version of the information.