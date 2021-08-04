Russia claims that the majority of the 24 diplomats ordered to leave the United States will not be replaced.

Two dozen Russian diplomats have been told to leave the United States by September 3, the latest in a series of tit-for-tat retaliations on both sides that has further deteriorated US-Russia relations.

The dismissal of the diplomats comes after the United States removed over 200 local personnel from its diplomatic offices in Russia. In an interview with the National Interest magazine, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said the embassy got a list of 24 Russian diplomats who are slated to leave next month without successors.

“Almost all of them will leave without replacements since Washington has tightened visa issuance procedures dramatically,” Antonov said.

The situation with both countries’ embassies hasn’t improved, according to the Russian ambassador, since Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden met in Geneva in June. Following being summoned for talks, Antonov and his American counterpart, John Sullivan, returned to their posts after the summit.

“Russian diplomatic missions in the United States continue to be subjected to unprecedented limitations that are not only in place, but are being tightened,” Antonov added.

“Diplomat expulsions are carried out on occasion under implausible pretexts. “As far as we know, the State Department unilaterally placed a three-year limit on the assignment duration for Russian troops in the United States,” he said.

Antonov’s interview comes just days after the State Department announced that 182 locally employed staffers at US facilities in Russia would be laid off to comply with a ban on local hires imposed by the Kremlin earlier this year in response to US expulsions of Russian diplomats and tit-for-tat closures of numerous diplomatic facilities in both countries.

The expulsions came as a result of US sanctions imposed in response to Russian meddling in the 2020 presidential election, the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the United Kingdom, the arrest and crackdown on opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his supporters, and Russian involvement in the SolarWind hack of US federal agencies. All of these activities have been rejected by Russia.

The US Embassy in Russia has been suspending ordinary consular services since the embargo was announced, and has been doing so since May. This is a condensed version of the information.