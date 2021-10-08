Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, suffered a gruesome broken finger on Thursday night.

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, suffered a horrific finger injury during the team’s Thursday night football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson, 32, was preparing to throw the ball in the third quarter when his hand caught on the arm of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was attempting to block the pass. Wilson’s finger appeared to bend all the way back, causing it to be dislocated at an unusual angle.

The damage may be seen in the video below, but it’s not for the faint of heart.

Do not stare at Russell Wilson’s finger if you have a weak stomach.

Mina Kimes, an ESPN NFL analyst, summed up the damage well when she tweeted, “STOP SHOWING IT FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.”

Wilson has spent his whole career with the Seahawks, appearing in two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos. Wilson sent a message to his 5.5 million Twitter followers before today’s game.

JESUS, TONIGHT IS FOR YOUR GLORY!!!

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.