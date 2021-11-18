Rupert Murdoch criticizes Donald Trump and accuses Google and Facebook of stifling conservative voices.

Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News and a global media magnate, has accused Facebook and Google of censoring conservatives, while slamming Republican former President Donald Trump for focusing solely on the 2020 election.

“There’s no doubt that Facebook personnel aim to restrict conservative viewpoints, and a fast Google News search on most current topics often reveals a similar pattern of selectivity—or, to put it bluntly, censorship,” Murdoch remarked at the Fox News Corporation’s annual meeting of investors. Murdoch is the multibillion-dollar media conglomerate’s founder and CEO.

The 90-year-old media mogul also highlighted “collusion” between Facebook and Google, which was charged in a December 2020 case by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. According to Paxton’s complaint, both businesses broke federal antitrust laws by secretly agreeing to give each platform special treatment on their ad-buying platforms. The charge has been refuted by Google.

In his message to shareholders, Murdoch noted, “Both of these concerns underline the basic need for algorithmic openness.” “The assumption that algorithms are objective and entirely scientific, as propagated by the platforms, is sheer rubbish. Algorithms are subjective, and they can be exploited by individuals to eliminate competition and harm other individuals, publishers, and enterprises.” Conservatives must also play a “active, assertive role” in public debates about education, welfare, and economic activity, according to Murdoch.

“However, if President Trump remains fixated on the past, that will not happen,” Murdoch concluded. “The past is history, and the country is now engaged in a battle to determine the future.” After losing the 2020 election, Trump claimed that he had only lost because of a massive nationwide voting fraud plot.

There is no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged, according to Trump’s former attorney general, his former director of US cybersecurity infrastructure, over 60 legal cases filed by Republicans, and multiple statewide audits.

Since then, Trump has warned Republicans against voting in the 2022 midterm elections until election fraud is “fixed.” Other Republican lawmakers have advised voters to disregard Trump’s proposal, claiming that if they do not, Democrats will gain more power.

Despite opposing Trump, Murdoch’s remarks match Trump’s complaints about the country’s top social media businesses. Trump has repeatedly accused in the run-up to the 2020 election. This is a condensed version of the information.