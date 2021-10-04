Running for President, according to Andrew Yang, is a “reality show” that requires a “role” to survive.

Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign thrived on his outlandish actions, which served as both a chance to display his human side (a tactic that more traditional politicians avoid) and a means of “survival” for him.

Early in his campaign, Yang struggled to get attention for universal basic income and other critical issues for his run for politics. Yang noted in his book that the most attention he gained in a crowded field of more than 20 contenders came when he displayed his personality by crowd surfing, dancing, or creating another viral moment that was later picked up by news sources.

In his latest book, Forward, Yang writes, “It was like a reality show where you had to play a character in order to survive.” “Partly as a means of competing, I became the MATH-hat-wearing, cash-giving, sobbing, dancing, crowd-surfing, basketball-shooting, skating candidate.”

When Yang originally announced his candidacy for president, he sent an email to his personal email list of thousands of people. According to him, the response was lukewarm, but he persisted in running for the Democratic nomination because he believed he could radically alter the country’s trajectory.

Despite his belief that his ideas would be the cornerstone of a campaign, he discovered that people, not thoughts, get the greatest attention. A t-shirt with his high school yearbook became a big seller, a video of him doing the Cupid Shuffle in South Carolina became a “defining” image of his campaign, and his tears after hearing a mother’s tale of losing her kid to gun violence went viral.

Yang didn’t have time to snap selfies with every supporter after a discussion in California, so he crowd-surfed to the exit. It went viral, making Yang a meme, and teaching him that if he did something that would cause someone to click a link and view a video, he could “pierce through the noise” and gain mainstream publicity.

“I was running a serious campaign centered on major concepts like universal basic income. The campaign, on the other hand, needs air, and the mainstream media would not cover ideas as much as characters,” Yang wrote. “It turns out, in a mostly formalistic and mechanical campaign approach. This is a condensed version of the information.