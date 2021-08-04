Rules of the Illinois Tax Agency Cook County has filed a lawsuit to prevent Trump from receiving a $1 million refund.

According to the Associated Press, an Illinois tax agency concluded that former President Donald Trump is owed a $1 million return on the 2011 tax bill for the downtown Chicago building, but Cook County officials are fighting the refund.

The Cook County Board of Review overstated the value of the Trump International Hotel & Tower’s hotel rooms and retail space, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Last month, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the building’s commercial property assessment.

The Cook County State’s Attorney objected to the return and filed a lawsuit in Illinois Appellate Court to prevent it. Trump would owe $1.03 million as a result of the vote, which would come from property taxes payable to the city of Chicago, the Chicago Public Schools, and several other government entities. If the reimbursement is not prevented, the schools will lose around $540,000.

The disagreement is the most recent chapter in a long-running legal struggle over Trump’s tax bills, which began more than 12 years ago and has resulted in Trump receiving more than $14 million in tax savings. It also involves a former president embroiled in a slew of court disputes, as well as a Chicago alderman whose legal woes have been making headlines in the city for months.

Alderman Edward M. Burke has been indicted on federal accusations that he barred businesses from gaining city licenses unless they hired his old law firm, Klafter & Burke, which obtained Trump’s tax benefits. He has entered a not guilty plea and is currently awaiting trial.

The debate over the high-rise building’s tax obligations has a lengthy history. The state government initially dismissed Trump’s claim that the unoccupied stores had little value since he couldn’t find tenants to lease them. The state agency’s hearing officer dismissed Trump’s claim that the building’s vacant stores had no value because he couldn’t lease them. However, a member of staff then drafted a report claiming that Trump was entitled to the return.

The agency decided to wait until Trump was no longer in office before moving on the matter. This is a condensed version of the information.