Rudy Giuliani told Donald Trump, ‘Just put me in charge.’ ‘They Stole This Thing,’ says the narrator.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On November 6, when the polls began to favor Joe Biden, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant. His tweets, as well as those of his closest advisers, fueled the perception that the election was rigged and Trump was the true winner.

As a result of their activities against John James, David Perdue, and others, the Democrats are now attempting to seize control of the United States Senate. Would put an end to the filibuster, Life 2A, and pack and rotate the Supreme Court. The presidency takes on even more significance. We're going to win! With LEGAL VOTES CAST, I comfortably WIN the Presidency of the United States. Because the OBSERVERS were not allowed to conduct their duty in any manner, shape, or form, any votes cast during this time must be considered ILLEGAL VOTES. The Supreme Court of the United States should make a decision! This is what we are aware of. We must return to the state level to understand how this quagmire arose in the first place. The Governor, Wolf, and the State Supreme Court committed blatant violations of the United States Constitution. The Legislature has the authority to establish certain rules and regulations. They just ignored it, as well as the Constitution. Now we're down to the counting houses, and observers, who are supposed to be sentinels of honesty and transparency, have been excluded. Pennsylvania has acted in a heinous, unlawful manner, and has been able to make decisions within days.

Hopefully, the Supreme Court of the United States will fix this. Also, as the President has stated, these late ballots after Election Day are illegal. In unusual situations, the Supreme Court…

With the radical left Democrats attacking the Republican Senate, the presidency has never been more crucial!

Where are Georgia’s missing military ballots? What became of them? 6 November 2020 22:50:13ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ Joe Biden should not make an erroneous claim to the presidency. This is a condensed version of the information.