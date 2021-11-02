Ruben Gallego’s birthday is January 6th. The riot was the “Final Gasp” of a “Dying Attitude” of Hate and Division.

Representative Ruben Gallego, a veteran Marine, quickly leaped on a desk when demonstrators broke into the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 disturbance to give his colleagues guidance on how to put on their gas masks and manage their breathing.

He now confesses that in those hectic moments, he wished he had his military-issued weapon.

“At that time, I just wanted my weapon and my Marines around me,” he told The Washington Newsday.

Gallego was believed to have acted admirably during the politically-fueled insurgency of the time, remaining calm and assisting his terrified colleagues to safety as rioters surged into the Capitol.

Gallego goes back in time in his new memoir “They Called Us ‘Lucky’: The Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War’s Hardest Hit Unit,” which will be released on November 9, detailing how a poor Latino student at Harvard ended up as an infantryman assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, in the sands of Iraq.

Gallego arrived in March 2005, when the insurgency was at its peak. Jim DeFelice, whose book “American Sniper” was converted into an Oscar-winning film by Clint Eastwood, co-wrote his memoir with him. Lima Company and its 185 Marines were first dubbed “Lucky Lima” because of their lack of casualties in the first several months, according to DeFelice.

But it was just a matter of time before their good fortune ran out.

In less than six months, Lima Company lost 22 Marines and a Navy corpsman killed in battle. Gallego’s battalion suffered 48 losses in total, the worst of any Marine unit since the Beirut bombing in 1983.

Gallego lost many young guys he fought with and knew well, but his best friend Lance Corporal Jonathan W. Grant was killed in an IED explosion in May 2005, and he was devastated.

“Something got ripped out of my body” when he lost his good-natured pal who helped him get in shape for the Marines and shared snacks with him on risky hikes through Iraq, he says. He also claims that he could have perished 11 times throughout his combat tour, all of which were averted by sheer luck, as he avoided being in the wrong location at the wrong time.

“I haven’t come to terms with it yet.” This is a condensed version of the information.