Roxanne Luckey: Who Is She? His fiancée’s sister described him as “weird and creepy.”

Roxanne Luckey, Representative Matt Gaetz’s future sister-in-law, slammed the Republican in three videos released on TikTok on Sunday and Monday, calling him “strange and scary.”

Ginger Luckey, Luckey’s older sister, is engaged to Gaetz, the congressman from Florida’s 1st congressional district. In the summer of 2020, Roxanne Luckey worked as an intern at the White House.

Roxanne Luckey mentioned an ongoing federal inquiry into Gaetz in the videos. The lawmaker is being investigated by the FBI for suspected sex crimes, including trafficking kids. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and previously claimed that the claims are part of an extortion scheme against him.

On Sunday, Luckey, who is 20 years old, submitted the first video about Gaetz on the social media app TikTok.

She can be seen dancing and lip syncing to a Lana Del Rey song in the video, which was obtained by This website, while a New York Times headline on the Gaetz inquiry plays in the background.

Gaetz allegedly sought to hook her up with an older man who was divorced and had a child while she was interning at the White House, according to Luckey. She was 19 years old at the time. Gaetz’s role in the incident was described by her as “strange and scary.”

“I saw his character and sort of person, and when everything about him came out, I honestly, sadly, was not surprised,” Luckey added.

“As someone who has personally had a slew of creepy old political guys preying on me when I was minor, as well as sexual abuse by persons of authority when I was that age, it’s really demoralizing, and I have zero tolerance for individuals like him,” Luckey continued.

When Luckey and her mother approached Gaetz about the incident at Thanksgiving, “he just got very defensive and started yelling at me and my mom,” according to Luckey.

“He labeled me a narcissist and was completely gaslighting me—went full lawyer and said, ‘I don’t have to listen to you, I don’t have to answer your questions,’” she explained.

Luckey said she was disclosing the material in part because she believed it was vital to “hold people accountable to the greatest extent possible.”

She continued, “There is so much more to the tale and what I know about Matt Gaetz.” “It is, without a doubt. This is a condensed version of the information.