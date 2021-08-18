Rosalynn Carter, the world’s oldest surviving first lady, turns 94 today.

Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady of the United States, turns 94 on Wednesday, more than 40 years after she and former President Jimmy Carter departed the White House.

By over 20 years, Carter is the oldest surviving former first lady. Laura Bush is the second oldest at 74 years old, and Melania Trump is the youngest at 51 years old among the former first ladies.

Jimmy Carter, her husband, is the oldest surviving former president, at the age of 96. Barack Obama, who turned 60 earlier this month, is the country’s youngest living former president.

Carter has remained involved in public service in the decades since her time as first lady, particularly through her work with The Carter Center, a nonprofit she and Jimmy Carter co-founded in 1982. Advocating for peaceful conflict resolution, democratic procedures, and health benefits in the United States and around the world are among the center’s declared goals.

Carter is a prominent advocate for mental health and the image of mental health in the media, in addition to her concentration on human rights at the center. She chairs the center’s Mental Health Task Force and founded a fellowship program for journalists interested in covering mental health in 1996, which has hosted more than 200 journalists from around the world over the last 25 years.

Carter served as Honorary Chairperson of the President’s Commission on Mental Health in 1977 and 1978 while in the White House, before co-founding The Carter Center. The former first lady is also recognized for her opposition to the death sentence and her advocacy for school-aged children to receive vaccines, both of which she has publicly supported for decades.

Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was born in Plains, Georgia, on August 18, 1927. According to a Carter Center fact page, her future mother-in-law assisted with her delivery. When they were both toddlers, she met her future husband for the first time. They started dating in 1945 and married the following year.

Carter worked on the family farm before deciding to pursue a political career in the early 1960s. They had four children when he was a state legislator and afterwards won his election.