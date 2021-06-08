Rory McIlroy’s drive for more major titles is being hampered by a “cancer of doubt,” according to Tom Watson.

Last month, the 32-year-old Northern Irishman had a miserable US PGA Championship campaign, failing to break par in all of his four rounds on Kiawah Island, extending his wait for a fifth major victory to 24 major championships since his own victory at Valhalla in 2014.

“I just think he needs to find that winning golf swing, or that belief in his golf swing, that he needs to win,” Watson told the PA news agency when asked what he needed to do return to contention.

“Sometimes a small doubt turns into a cancer, and you have to get rid of that cancer, that thinking that ‘I just don’t have it this week.’”

Watson understands from personal experience that a player’s ability to scramble is sometimes required to play himself back into shape, which necessitates a strong short game.

“You have to be able to rely on your short game,” he remarked. My short game, the up and down, was something I could rely on. When I wasn’t performing well… Throughout my career, I’ve won a number of events while not playing very well.

“In 1983, I won the Open Championship at Birkdale. I wasn’t playing especially well, but I had a plan for how I wanted to play the course, and when I made the putt at 16 in the final round, it but me in a good position to win.

“I didn’t notice the landmines. I did a good job at number six and Birkdale, but I missed the landmines and remained the pack’s leader.

“That’s exactly what Rory has to do. He needs to dig in there and find something that will give him the confidence to say, “Yeah, I’ve got it now,” as if a light switch in the golf swing has turned on.”