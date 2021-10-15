Ron Watkins, the alleged founder of QAnon, has announced his candidacy for Congress.

Ron Watkins, widely regarded as the creator of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has announced his intention to run for Congress in Arizona.

In a video shared on Telegram, a group instant messaging platform, Watkins announced his candidacy. He announced that he would seek for a seat in the United States House of Representatives in Arizona. According to Raw Story, the seat is currently held by a Democrat.

During his campaign launch, Watkins stated, “President [Donald] Trump had his election stolen, not only in Arizona, but in other states as well.” “We must now take our struggle to Washington, D.C., where we must vote out all of the corrupt Democrats who have hijacked our republic.” Watkins’ announcement restated the unfounded assertion that Trump lost the 2020 election as a result of a nationwide conspiracy including extensive voter fraud.

There is no proof that the 2020 election was rigged, according to Trump’s former attorney general, the director of US cybersecurity infrastructure, and a Republican-led audit of Arizona’s Maricopa County.

Cullen Hoback, the documentary filmmaker behind Q: Into the Storm, a six-part HBO documentary on QAnon, stated in the final episode of his series in April that he suspected Watkins had posted on the far-right message board 8chan as Q, the QAnon movement’s mystery leader.

Watkins has stated numerous times that he is not Q.

Whether Watkins is Q or not, he and his father were involved in the creation of 8chan (now known as 8kun), the website that popularized QAnon and helped it grow into a mainstream movement.

The 8chan platform is used to distribute cryptic online information “drops” to the conspiracy’s supporters. On Election Day 2020, Watkins de-affiliated with 8kun. Since December 2020, Q hasn’t provided any new information.

Despite this, both Frederick Brennan, the website’s founder, and Travis View, a renowned QAnon investigator, have openly said that they believe Watkins and his father of posting as Q. Watkins is suspected of closely orchestrating Q’s drops, according to ABC News and the Reply All podcast.

Believers in QAnon believe that children are sexually abused and tortured by a hidden international child trafficking organization run by Satan-worshipping Democrats, Hollywood elites, and lizard-humanoids.

QAnon supporters also claim that government “deep state” operatives are plotting to prevent Trump from exposing the drug trafficking organization.

QAnon has been labeled a domestic terrorist organization by the FBI.