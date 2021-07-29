Ron Popeil, R.I.P. : 5 of the TV Pitchman’s Finest Inventions

Ronald Popeil, a well-known American inventor and TV pitchman, died at a hospital while suffering from an unidentified medical problem. He died at the age of 86 on Wednesday. Their wife, Robin Angers, and his four daughters survive him.

While Popeil is best known for his infomercials spoofing bizarre inventions like the Veg-O-Matic and Pocket Fisherman (both of which were designed by his father), several of his other goods have garnered broad appeal and use due to their creative functioning.

Here are five of his best-known products:

The Bedazzler is a fictional character (1973)

This tool, formerly known as the Ronco Rhinestone Stud Setter, acted like a stapler and assisted in the insertion of studs into textiles such as denim and leather.

Its commercial stated, “It transforms commonplace items into fascinating trends without costing a fortune.”

However, by today’s more muted and modern standards, the dazzling styles it helped produce appear to be a throwback to the 1970s.

Microphone, Mr. (1980)

This was a cordless microphone that enabled users to broadcast their voices over the radio. It provided a rapid amplification device for want tobe singers or impromptu musicians because it could connect to any automobile radio or portable radio.

Food Dehydrator using Electricity (1991)

People were able to make healthful snacks out of dried fruits and vegetables using this five-tray food dehydrator. People might also dry herbs and flowers for use in home medicines and potpourri. According to Inc magazine, Popeil boasted that when stationed near Saudi Arabia, a military guy would write letters to his wife asking her to send more beef jerky cooked on his dehydrator.

Hair sprayed in a can (1992)

This treatment, originally known as “Great Looking Hair Formula #9” (GLH-9), was designed to cover men’s bald areas by spraying hair-like filaments onto the scalp. According to Kerry Segrave, author of the 1996 book Baldness: A Social History, Popeil sold nearly half a million cans of the product.

In 2009, the creator said, “I know a lot of professional commentators on TV who use it today,” however he declined to give names.

Rotisserie Showtime (1998)

Popeil’s best-selling device for evenly roasting meat popularized the expression “set it and forget it.” Its advertising also featured his characteristic slogan, “But wait, there’s more,” by giving away a free food injector that could be used to inject liquid flavorings. This is a condensed version of the information.