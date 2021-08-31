Ron Johnson supports an audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 election and claims to have spoken with Sidney Powell about it.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a Republican, has stated that he supports an audit of the 2020 election results in his own state.

He also stated that he spoke with Sidney Powell, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. She has promoted unfounded conspiracy theories concerning election fraud in 2020.

Johnson made his remarks while speaking with Lauren Windsor, a political reporter.

“I truly believe there is far too much focus on the [voting]machines,” he told Windsor. “We have paper ballots,” says the narrator. The machine logs are in our possession. We’ve acquired the totals from the machines. That’s what we should be concentrating on.”

“And then we should be focused on the Wisconsin Election Commission, park balloting, ballot curing, what Zuckerberg did, central counting in Milwaukee,” he concluded.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ron Johnson informed me yesterday that he favors an audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election…

And be sure to check in tomorrow for part two, in which I question him if the election was rigged… pic.twitter.com/AZjYQ1PB3k

30 August 2021 — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor)

He continued, “I’ve also talked to the Sidney Powells and the Russ Ramslands.” “Those are the guys I met with.” Ramsland is a former congressional candidate who has espoused conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

Johnson’s remarks alluded to a number of issues that state Republicans had with the election results. He and other state Republicans have questioned if Wisconsin Election Commission officials tampered with mail-in votes in order to benefit now-Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

He’s also claimed that two “Democracy in the Park” events in September and October 2020 were unlawful ballot harvesting attempts. According to PolitiFact, state law does not specifically prohibit such events.

Johnson also questioned the method by which election clerks correct or fill in missing voter information on ballots, known as ballot curing. According to WTMJ-TV, a study conducted in February 2021 indicated that roughly 75 percent of both Democratic and Republican Wisconsin voters wanted the state legislature to develop clearer guidelines for what election clerks are authorized to modify.

Johnson’s mention of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg relates to a $6.3 million grant given by Zuckerberg’s organization, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), to Wisconsin’s five largest communities to assist with election administration during the pandemic.

Republicans in the state have suggested that the money allowed for a private school. This is a condensed version of the information.