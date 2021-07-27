Ron DeSantis, who has been praised for his response to the COVID outbreak in Florida, is facing an increase in hospitalizations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has received widespread praise for his handling of the COVID pandemic, but the state is now experiencing a surge in hospitalizations and is leading the nation in COVID cases, with 73,181 infections recorded in the last week (CDC).

In the week of July 16 to 22, Florida was responsible for one out of every five new COVID infections in the United States. In the Sunshine State, that equates to 340.7% of the population.

According to epidemiologist Jason Salemi of the University of South Florida, the number of hospitalizations due to the disease reached 6,369 on July 24. This is the highest number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Florida since February.

Conservatives praised DeSantis, a Republican, for refusing to adopt COVID limits similar to those in other jurisdictions.

Although wearing a mask is suggested, the governor did not impose a statewide mask mandate, and on May 3, he issued an order suspending any COVID-related local restrictions affecting businesses and individuals.

While DeSantis has regularly urged individuals to get vaccines, he has also prohibited businesses from requesting proof of immunization, implying that this may discriminate against people who haven’t gotten the vaccine for medical or religious reasons.

DeSantis was successful in his lawsuit against the CDC, which prevented the agency from implementing COVID limits on cruise ships in Florida, keeping Florida’s economy and schools open longer than states with stricter regulations.

At a time when public health measures like mask-wearing and lockdowns were unpopular, the governor’s approach to the pandemic helped him gain favor among Republicans.

His position as a prospective presidential candidate for 2024 has also risen as a result of his stance on pandemic limits, with bookmakers and some Republicans praising his chances in the White House if former President Donald Trump decides not to run again.

Although Florida looked to be spared the worst of the pandemic, a recent spike in cases, attributed in part to the highly transmissible Delta form, has cast new light on DeSantis’ strategy.

DeSantis’ push to reopen the state’s economy, as well as his accusations of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, were slammed by a group of 405 Florida physicians on Thursday (NIAID).

