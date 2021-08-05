Ron DeSantis should be renamed ‘Homicidal Sociopath,’ according to Mary Trump.

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has stated that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ opposition to COVID limitations is not good politics.

During a spike in cases in the Sunshine State due to the extremely contagious delta form, Trump appeared to attack the Republican governor’s opposition to enacting coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates.

“Perhaps it’s time for the media to start referring to DeSantis as a homicidal sociopath instead of a shrewd politician,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Trump, a psychologist who in her book Too Much and Never Enough made no holds barred in her condemnation of her uncle and extended family, also slammed the Republican Party’s COVID response when it was in power.

August 4, 2021 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump)

She followed up with an image of someone in an ICU in a subsequent tweet.

“It’s frightening to think that tens of millions of Americans believe this is a good price to pay as long as they don’t have to wear a mask or acquire a free, widely available vaccine. But here we are,” wrote Mary Trump.

DeSantis is under fire for his COVID reaction, and her criticism comes at a bad time for him. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 51,000 new cases were reported in his state in the three days leading up to Tuesday.

DeSantis has made opening the economy a top priority, going against the CDC’s advice by signing an executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring masks this year.

DeSantis’ response to COVID-19 is a crucial part of his reelection campaign in 2022, and his campaign has chastised Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for the “devastating repercussions” of lockdowns.

However, the governor’s decision is being questioned after a survey released last week revealed that two Democratic candidates for next year, Nikki Fried and former Governor Charlie Crist, had reduced the double-digit lead he held only two months ago.

In addition, 62 percent of those polled said yes. This is a condensed version of the information.